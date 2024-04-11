Tel Aviv, Apr 10 (AP) President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“We'll see what he does in terms of meeting the commitments that he made to me," Biden said at the White House.

Also Read | Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Thousands of Professional Beggars Flock to Busy Markets, Shopping Malls and Traffic Signals in Pakistan’s Karachi to Seek Alms in Ramazan.

Although the flow of trucks has increased since Biden spoke with Netanyahu last week, the U.S. president said Israel should open another access point in Gaza's north. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)