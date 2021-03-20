Al Bab [Syria], March 20 (ANI/Sputnik): An explosion at a battery warehouse in the Syrian city of Al Bab near Aleppo left one person dead and at least 11 injured, a source told Sputnik on Saturday.,

The cause of the incident currently remains unknown.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian News Channel reported that an explosives-laden car blew up in Al Bab, injuring several people. (ANI/Sputnik)

