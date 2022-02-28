US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holding talks with G7 FMs and the Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba (Photo/@SecBlinken)

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday held a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of G7 countries and the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

"Today, G7 FMs and I spoke with Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba (Dmytro Kuleba) to express our united support for Ukraine. We will hold Russia accountable for its premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion and will continue to provide security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," Blinken said in a tweet.

The G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the High Representative of the European Union were also present at the meeting.

"Together we are supporting the Ukrainian people and imposing severe costs and consequences to hold Russia accountable for its war of choice. We stand with Ukraine and recognize the bravery and heroism of the Ukrainian people," said a US state department readout.

The meeting comes after the news on Sunday of Ukraine agreeing to meet a Russian delegation in Belarus. The talks are expected to take place in the Gomel region at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, Belta news agency reported.

The Ukrainian delegation that is expected to hold talks with Russia was reported to be headed to Belarus via Poland and the meeting is expected to start on Monday morning (local time) as per Sputnik News Agency. (ANI)

