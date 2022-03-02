Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (local time) spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to discuss Russia's unprovoked attack and support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This comes as Russia intensified the shelling on the sixth day of its military operations in Ukraine by targeting the capital city Kyiv as well as the second-largest city Kharkiv.

During the conversation, Blinken also emphasised working closely on economic development and regional challenges.

"Good call today with Nepal's Prime Minister @SherBDeuba to discuss Russia's unprovoked attack and our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will continue to work closely together on economic development and regional challenges," Blinken tweeted.

Earlier, the United States welcomed Nepal ratifying the USD 500 million-dollar Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) grant, provided by the US Government foreign aid agency, which was cleared after a prolonged political tussle.

The US Government's MCC signed the pact with the Government of Nepal in September 2017 aimed at maintaining road quality, increasing the availability and reliability of electricity, and facilitating cross-border electricity trade between Nepal and India--helping to spur investments, accelerate economic growth, and reduce poverty. (ANI)

