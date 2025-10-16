New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Brazilian Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, met with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi on Thursday as part of his official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Brazil.

After the meeting, Vice President office said that both leaders expressed optimism about strengthening trade and economic ties.

"The two leaders expressed optimism about strengthening trade and economic ties. They discussed enhancing energy cooperation, deepening partnerships in pharmaceuticals and defence, boosting research investments, improving connectivity, and collaborating in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence and digitilisation, " Office of Vice President wrote on X.

Alckmin, who arrived in India on Wednesday, is holding a series of high-level meetings to deepen ties in trade, industry, energy, and strategic cooperation. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Adding momentum to the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership."

Brazilian envoy in India in India also "warmly" welcomed Vice President with a video posted on X. In the video, Alckmin can be seen travelling in an "auto", exploring national capital. In the video, Vice President informed that he has landed in India. He added that he will met business leader to discuss health, tech, energy and agriculture.

On Wednesday, Alckmin met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, where both sides emphasised the strategic importance of defence and security cooperation. Singh said defence collaboration is one of the five key pillars of India-Brazil relations.

"Our leaders have jointly prioritised defence and security cooperation as one of the five pillars of cooperation. As two large democracies and growing major economies, we have common interests and aspirations to play a larger role in international governance and economic architecture," he said during the meeting.

Later today, the Brazilian Vice President will meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to explore new opportunities in trade, manufacturing, and energy collaboration.

On Friday, October 17, he is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, where both sides are expected to review overall bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and multilateral issues.

Alckmin's visit follows the sixth India-Brazil Strategic Dialogue, held in New Delhi on October 3, led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Brazil's Ambassador Celso Luis Nunes Amorim. The discussions covered cooperation in defence, energy, critical minerals, health, and pharmaceuticals, along with coordination in multilateral platforms such as BRICS, IBSA, and the upcoming COP-30 climate summit in Brazil next month.

Economic engagement remains a major focus of the visit. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Brazil in July, both nations agreed to raise bilateral trade to USD 20 billion within five years.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, merchandise trade between India and Brazil reached USD 12.19 billion in FY 2024-25, making Brazil India's largest trading partner in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Alckmin's visit also builds on the outcomes of the seventh India-Brazil Trade Monitoring Mechanism (TMM) held in New Delhi on October 7, co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Brazil's Secretary of Foreign Trade Tatiana Lacerda Prazeres.

Discussions focused on enhancing market access, investment cooperation, and expanding the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

The two sides also explored partnerships in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, chemicals, MSMEs, finance, and internal trade, besides easing visa processes and promoting multilateral coordination.

Vice President Alckmin's visit is expected to further deepen the India-Brazil partnership and pave the way for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's state visit to India next year, continuing the implementation of the roadmap set during the Modi-Lula summit in July. (ANI)

