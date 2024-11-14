World News | British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad.

Cameron expressed her enthusiasm about meeting Reddy, highlighting India's potential for partnerships with the United Kingdom in areas like healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Sharing a post on X, the Telangana Chief Minister's Office wrote, "The British High Commissioner to India, Mrs. @Lindy_Cameron, paid a courtesy call on the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri @revanth_anumula, at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad."

Meanwhile, Cameron also shared a post on X and wrote, "Great to meet Telangana Chief Minister @revanth_anumula and to hear his ambitions for this dynamic and fast-growing state, including the exciting Musi River project. Great potential for India-UK partnerships in health, education, infrastructure and tech, and glad he enjoyed his visit to London so much!"

A day before, Cameron met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and highlighed the Chief Minister's "valuable insights" into the state's development and vision for India's future.

Sharing a post on X, Cameron wrote, "Delighted to meet dynamic and tech-savvy Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister @ncbn to hear his valuable insights into AP's development and his ideas for India's future. So many opportunities to strengthen the UK-India partnership for mutual benefit in areas such as university partnerships, deep technology, green energy and healthcare."

Naidu also shared a post on X and said, "Delighted to meet with Ms. @Lindy_Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, to discuss the immense potential of Andhra Pradesh and explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration in key sectors to strengthen the Inda-UK partnership." (ANI)

