World News | British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad. Cameron expressed her enthusiasm about meeting Reddy, highlighting India's potential for partnerships with the United Kingdom in areas like healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Agency News ANI| Nov 14, 2024 10:52 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Photo/@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad.

Cameron expressed her enthusiasm poor-nominated-after-getting-special-powers-6419726.html" title="https://www.latestly.com/videos/bigg-boss-18-episode-update-rajat-dalal-keeps-karanveer-mehra-kashish-kapoor-nominated-after-getting-special-powers-6419726.html"> ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Rajat Dalal Keeps Karanveer Mehra & Kashish Kapoor Nominated After Getting Special Powers ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Rajat Dalal Keeps Karanveer Mehra & Kashish Kapoor Nominated After Getting Special Powers

Close
Search

World News | British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad. Cameron expressed her enthusiasm about meeting Reddy, highlighting India's potential for partnerships with the United Kingdom in areas like healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Agency News ANI| Nov 14, 2024 10:52 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Photo/@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad.

Cameron expressed her enthusiasm about meeting Reddy, highlighting India's potential for partnerships with the United Kingdom in areas like healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Also Read | What Are Kenyan Lesser Mealworms? All About the Plastic-Eating Larvae Found in Africa.

Sharing a post on X, the Telangana Chief Minister's Office wrote, "The British High Commissioner to India, Mrs. @Lindy_Cameron, paid a courtesy call on the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri @revanth_anumula, at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad."

Meanwhile, Cameron also shared a post on X and wrote, "Great to meet Telangana Chief Minister @revanth_anumula and to hear his ambitions for this dynamic and fast-growing state, including the exciting Musi River project. Great potential for India-UK partnerships in health, education, infrastructure and tech, and glad he enjoyed his visit to London so much!"

Also Read | Arsh Dalla Arrested in Canada: India Seeks Extradition of Khalistan Tiger Force Chief Arshdeep Singh Gill, Says MEA.

https://x.com/Lindy_Cameron/status/1857007356493607207

A day before, Cameron met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and highlighed the Chief Minister's "valuable insights" into the state's development and vision for India's future.

Sharing a post on X, Cameron wrote, "Delighted to meet dynamic and tech-savvy Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister @ncbn to hear his valuable insights into AP's development and his ideas for India's future. So many opportunities to strengthen the UK-India partnership for mutual benefit in areas such as university partnerships, deep technology, green energy and healthcare."

https://x.com/Lindy_Cameron/status/1856716229177717099

Naidu also shared a post on X and said, "Delighted to meet with Ms. @Lindy_Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, to discuss the immense potential of Andhra Pradesh and explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration in key sectors to strengthen the Inda-UK partnership." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
West Indies vs England
200K+ searches
BPSC
100K+ searches
Dehradun accident
100K+ searches
Kartik Purnima 2024
100K+ searches
Paraguay vs Argentina
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
West Indies vs England
200K+ searches
BPSC
100K+ searches
Dehradun accident
100K+ searches
Kartik Purnima 2024
100K+ searches
Paraguay vs Argentina
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanDiwali 2024DhanterasBhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamPakistan vs EnglandHalloweenPro Kabaddi League
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel