London, Jun 20 (PTI) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday underwent a "minor" sinus operation and has returned to his Downing Street office-residence to recuperate, his official spokesperson said.

Johnson went into a hospital in London around 6 am local time on Monday for a routine procedure on the National Health Service (NHS) related to his sinuses and was briefly under general anaesthesia.

Also Read | Kabul Gurdwara Blast: Hardeep Puri Meets Family of Deceased Savinder Singh, Presents PM's Letter to Afghan Sikh Community.

While he takes a day off to recover, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab will be presiding over any "significant decisions" required before Johnson returns to work on Tuesday.

"It was a minor routine operation related to his sinuses... He was back in Downing Street shortly after 10am (local time),” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Also Read | US Agrees to Help Pakistan With IMF Talks on Bailout Package: Report.

The nose operation was said to have been "scheduled for a while" and both Raab and UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case were aware of its timing.

Johnson's sinus issue is not believed to be related to his COVID-19 illness in 2020, when he had to spend a few days in a London hospital's intensive care unit.

Johnson is set to chair a weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and is still expected to travel to Kigali, Rwanda, later this week for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)