London, Apr 23 (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone on Saturday afternoon, the latest chat between the two leaders who talk to each other regularly.

Johnson confirmed to Zelenskyy that the UK would reopen its embassy in Kyiv next week. He also updated the Ukrainian leader on new UK sanctions designations against members of the Russian military and told him the British government was helping to collect evidence of war crimes.

The British leader told Zelenskyy that the United Kingdom is sending more defensive weaponry including vehicles, drones and anti-tank missiles. The two also discussed the UK's work on long term security solutions and financial support with international partners.

“The Prime Minister ended by reiterating the UK's unwavering support for the people of Ukraine and committed to continue working with international partners to provide the assistance necessary to help Ukraine defend itself,” Downing Street said in a statement.

Kyiv: An adviser to Ukraine's president says five people including a three-month-old infant were killed in a missile attack in the Black Sea port city of Odesa.

Ukraine presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, provided the information Saturday.

An adviser to Ukraine's interior minister earlier said Russian forces fired at least six cruise missiles at the city.

Anton Gerashchenko said in a Telegram post on Saturday that Ukrainian forces were able to shoot down several missiles, but at least one landed and exploded.

“Residents of the city heard explosions in different areas,” Gerashchenko wrote. “Residential buildings were hit.” (AP)

