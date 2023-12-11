Christmas card featuring a photograph of The King and Queen taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. (Photo: X//The Royal Family)

London [UK], December 10 (ANI): As Christmas is approaching, Buckingham Palace has recently released an image of the Christmas card this year that has a picture of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, CNN reported.

This will be the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will notably be sending out this year.

According to Buckingham Palace, the card contains an image shot in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following the King's coronation on May 6, this year.

"This year's official Christmas card features a photograph of The King and Queen taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day by Hugo Burnand," The Royal Family posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

King Charles is seen wearing a robe made of purple silk velvet in the picture, embroidered with gold, that was worn by King George VI in 1937, according to the Palace.

Whereas, Queen Camilla, according to the palace, is wearing a white robe designed and hand-embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, reported CNN.

The card is the palace's second of its sort since the commencement of the King's reign and the first to feature King Charles as king.

The 2022 Christmas card contained a photograph of him and his wife visiting the Braemar Games in Scotland on September 3, five days before Queen Elizabeth II died.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also released a family Christmas photo, which will appear on their Christmas card.

It depicts the Prince and Princess of Wales in Windsor with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. (ANI)

