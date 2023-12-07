The Twelve Days of Christmas, also known as Twelvetide, is a festive season of the Christians that celebrates the Nativity of Jesus. It is the period in Christian theology that marks the span between the birth of Christ and the coming of the Magi, the three wise men. As per records, in some Western traditions, Christmas Day is considered the ‘First Day of Christmas’. The Twelve Days of Christmas’ is also a Christmas carol that runs through the twelve days of the Christmas season – beginning on Christmas Day and ending on January 5. The night of January 5, known as Twelfth Night, marks the end of the Twelve Days. In some cultures, this night is celebrated with special events, and parties, and often includes the removal of Christmas decorations. Scroll down to know more about the history and celebration of the special Christian festive season. Best Christmas Movies: From Home Alone to It's a Wonderful Life, 5 Holiday Films You Must Watch This Christmas 2023 Season.

Twelve Days of Christmas 2023 Date

Twelve Days of Christmas 2023 will begin on December 25 and end on January 5.

Twelve Days of Christmas History

The origins of The Twelve Days of Christmas can be traced back to 567 when the Council of Tours proclaimed the twelve days from Christmas to Epiphany as a sacred and festive season and established the duty of Advent fasting in preparation for the feast. The Twelve Days end just before midnight on January 5 as Epiphany begins on January 6. Christopher Hill, as well as William J. Federer, states that this was done to solve the ‘administrative problem for the Roman Empire as it tried to coordinate the solar Julian calendar with the lunar calendars of its provinces in the east. Santa's List Day 2023 Date: All You Need To Know About the Playful Holiday Observed Before Christmas.

Twelve Days of Christmas Significance

The Twelve Days of Christmas span between Christmas Day and Epiphany (January 6), which were often a period of rest, feasting, and gathering with loved ones. As per Christian beliefs, this period commemorates the time between the birth of Jesus on Christmas Day and the arrival of the Magi or Three Wise Men on Epiphany. However, different countries have unique customs during these twelve days. This period has historical, religious, and cultural significance in various traditions around the world. During the Twelve Days of Christmas, there are celebrations among families and friends with parties and festive gatherings. Special foods and drinks are prepared, and families and friends come together to have a joyous time.

