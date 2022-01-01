Ottawa [Canada], January 1 (ANI): Canada will be resettling female Afghan judges from Greece who left Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover fearing backlash from murderers and other criminals.

The spokesperson of the Immigration Minister of Canada said that the country will resettle female Afghan judges who are now living in limbo in Greece after they were evacuated from Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.

As per the spokesperson, a total of 230 people including family members of the judges will be resettled.

In addition, the ministry is also willing to resettle unspecified numbers of gay, lesbian, transgender, bisexual, queer who had been referred by a third-party aid organization, reported The Khaama Press.

Though the specific date of taking in the people is not clear, it is said that the judges along with their family members will be resettled in 2022.

Canada has so far resettled 3,915 Afghans in connection with the Canadian government and 2,535 others on humanitarian grounds, reported Tolo News.

The country has pledged to take in up to 40,000 Afghan refugees but the exact date has not been given yet.

Afghan women judges, who handed out jail sentences to murderers and other criminals, went into hiding and left Afghanistan fearing retribution from the convicts who were among the thousands of criminals freed by the Taliban after their takeover of the country.

Tens of thousands of Afghan people fled their country after the Taliban recaptured power in mid-August. (ANI)

