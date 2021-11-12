Ottawa [Canada], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The foreign ministry of Canada has decided to temporarily withdraw supporting personnel and family members of employees from the Canadian Embassy in Haiti amid the deteriorating security situation in the country.

There is a serious shortage of fuel in Haiti due to the blockade of oil terminals by armed gangs.

"The security situation in Haiti is rapidly deteriorating and is being exacerbated by ongoing fuel shortages. As a result, Global Affairs Canada is temporarily withdrawing non-essential Canadian employees as well as family members of Canadian embassy staff from Haiti," the statement said.

Essential staff remaining at the embassy will continue to provide assistance to Canadian citizens in Haiti, according to the statement.

The foreign ministry recommends Canadian citizens to avoid traveling to Haiti unless there is a substantial need.

The fuel shortage has been observed in Haiti for several months, and it has affected the majority of industries. Apart from major and middle-size private companies, state institutions were also affected.

Haiti is experiencing a crime rate increase as the armed gangs that control large areas in Port-au-Prince and other regions gain more power. The actions of these gangs since June 2021 have led to the involuntary resettlement of more than 19,000 people. (ANI/Sputnik)

