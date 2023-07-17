Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Fort Liard, Jul 17 (AP) A firefighter died while battling a wildfire near his home community in Canada's Northwest Territories, authorities said.

The territorial government issued a statement saying the firefighter from Fort Liard died from an injury sustained while battling a nearby blaze on Saturday afternoon.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says His Govt Will Step Down Before Completing Tenure Next Month.

Wildfires raging across Canada have broken records for total area burned and have been affecting air quality in the US and Canada.

Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said the firefighter was involved in combatting a blaze that started July 7 in the Fort Liard District and is currently about 26 km southeast of the town.

Also Read | Pakistan Rains: River Sutlej in Medium Flood, Local Authorities Evacuate Over 5,000 People to Safer Places.

She said no other information about the firefighter would be provided until family members had been notified.

The death came two days after firefighter Devyn Gale was killed by a falling tree near Revelstoke, British Columbia.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the 19-year-old woman's team had lost contact with her before the accident and she was found after a search. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)