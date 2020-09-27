Damascus [Syria], September 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Seven people, including two children, were killed while another 11 sustained injuries in an explosion in northeastern Syria, media reported on Saturday (local time).

According to state news agency SANA, a booby-trapped car went off near a scraps landfill in an industrial part of the city of Ras al-Ayn in the Hasakah governorate.

The entire area is under Turkish control and radical Turkish-backed militia roam free in the governorate. (ANI/Sputnik)

