Wellington (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has highlighted the need for military leaders to adapt to the changing character of war and underscored the importance of inter-services synergy, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release.

He was addressing future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces at Defence Services Staff College, about the changing character of the war on Friday.

"General Anil Chauhan, #CDS, visited #DSSC, Wellington & addressed the student officers of 79 Staff Course from #IndianArmedForces and #Friendly_Foreign_Countries," said Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) in a post on X.

"#CDS dwelled on the transformative reforms undertaken in #IndianMilitary in the backdrop of emerging security challenges. He highlighted the need for #MilitaryLeaders to adapt to the changing character of war and underscored the importance of #InterServiceSynergy," the post added.

"He was briefed by the Commandant on ongoing training activities at the College, where, due emphasis was laid on fostering #Jointmanship & inter-services awareness," HQ IDS also said.

In his address, the CDS dwelled on the transformative reforms undertaken in the Indian military in the backdrop of emerging security challenges.

The CDS was briefed by the Commandant on the ongoing training activities at the College wherein due emphasis was laid on fostering jointmanship and inter-services awareness, which was well appreciated, the press release also said.

The 79th Staff Course is presently underway at the College. The course is of 45 weeks duration.

The present course comprises of 476 student officers to include 36 students from 26 Friendly Foreign Countries. For the first time, eight Women Officers are also participating in the course. (ANI)

