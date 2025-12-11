Brasilia [Brazil], December 11 (ANI): Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, during the ongoing official visit to Brazil, met Celso Amorim, Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil and Jose Mucio Monteiro, Minister of Defence of Brazil, on Thursday, a statement by the Indian Navy said.

The discussions provided a comprehensive review of the expanding India-Brazil defence engagements, with a focus on augmenting strategic cooperation and enhancing bilateral defence ties, as per the statement.

"Both sides also explored opportunities in defence industry collaboration and capability-building initiatives to support long-term interoperability and shared security objectives. Deliberations on regional and global dynamics - including the South Atlantic, the wider Indo-Pacific, and the collective role of the Global South- highlighted the shared vision of India and Brazil for a secure, stable, and rules-based international order. These high-level engagements reaffirmed the growing strategic convergence and the mutual commitment to elevate India-Brazil defence cooperation under the spirit of Bridges of Friendship," the statement added.

During the visit, Admiral Tripathi also met Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Commander of the Brazilian Navy, to discuss expanding cooperation in areas such as defence industry, technology development, innovation, exchange of best practices, and capacity building between the two navies.

Sharing the details of his meeting in a post on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson said, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, during the ongoing visit to Brazil, met Adm Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Commander of the Brazilian Navy, @marmilbr. Discussions aimed at strengthening the growing India-Brazil naval cooperation focused on operational engagements, training exchanges, hydrographic collaboration, information sharing, and avenues for enhancing Maritime Domain Awareness. The scope of expanding cooperation in areas of defence industry, technology development, innovation, exchange of best practices, and #capacity building between the two navies was also deliberated."

The Navy spokesperson highlighted that the apex-level engagement reaffirms the mutual resolve of both navies to strengthen strategic convergence and deepen the India-Brazil maritime partnership, thereby contributing to stability in the global maritime commons, particularly in the Global South. (ANI)

