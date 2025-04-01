New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Chile President Gabriel Boric, who is on a State visit to India, has expressed keen interest in developing cooperation in technology, innovation, academic collaboration, culture, arts and cinema, ayurveda and yoga, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, Periasamy Kumaran, said on Tuesday.

Addressing a special press briefing, Kumaran said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chile President held a meeting earlier in the day and the two leaders undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of bilateral relations. He said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also called on Chilean President.

Kumaran said, "The President of Chile arrived in New Delhi earlier today. He was warmly received by Shri Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs, and was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. His first engagement of the day was a call-on by the External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar. This was followed by extensive bilateral discussions with our Prime Minister and delegation."

"The two leaders undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of bilateral relations, spanning a wide range of sectors including trade and investment, health and pharmaceuticals, mining and mineral resources, defence and security, agriculture and food security, green energy, ICT, digital economy, innovation and disaster management. The president expressed keen interest in developing cooperation in technology, innovation, cultural exchanges and academic collaboration. You will see a lot of the areas of convergence and the discussion that the two leaders had in the joint statement," he said.

He said that PM Modi and the President of Chile witnessed an exchange of several bilateral documents and Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and made press statements.

The MEA official stated that PM Modi hosted a lunch in honour of Gabriel Boric.

Kumaran said, "The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of several bilateral documents and MoUs. The joint statement lists that out. These include the letter of intent on Antarctica cooperation, cultural exchange program for the period 2025 to 29, agreement on ..., MoU for cooperation in the disability sector, MoU on police cooperation against organized crime, cybercrime and combating corruption, MoU on disaster management and renewal of the amended MoU in the field of geology and mineral resources. After this there were press statements by the two leaders. Prime Minister then hosted a lunch in honor of the visiting president."

He said that Boris visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He stated that Boris will meet President Droupadi Murmu later in the evening, followed by a banquet dinner hosted by President Murmu in honor of the visiting President and his delegation.

Elaborating on Chile President's schedule in India, Kumaran said, "The President is accompanied by a large business delegation with him. Obviously, we expect many business interactions with Indian industry leaders. In fact, business events have been planned in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru on 2nd, 3rd and 5th April respectively. While in Delhi, the ministers accompanying the President will have over 25 meetings with Indian ministers and business counterparts."

"The MPs in the President's delegation will visit our Parliament and interact with the Parliamentarians. President Boric is expected to have official meetings in Mumbai, where the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is likely to pay a courtesy call on the visiting dignitary. There will also be a meeting with the Governor of Maharashtra," he said.

"In Bengaluru, President Boric will meet the Governor of Karnataka and the Chief Minister of Karnataka. President Boric is keen to attract Indian investments into Chile. There are several opportunities for Indian businesses in the areas of ports, airports, mining, railway infrastructure, renewable energy and a number of other projects. Technology cooperation is also high on the agenda. President Boric expressed keen interest in collaboration and exchanges in the areas of education, culture, arts and cinema, ayurveda and yoga," he added.

He said that Gabriel Boric arrived in India at the invitation of PM Modi and recalled that the two leaders had previously met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in November last year.

He said, "As you are aware, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President of the Republic of Chile, His Excellency Gabriel Boric, is on a state visit to India from 1st to 6th April 2025. He arrived on 1st April, which is today, and will be departing on 6th of April after an extensive program in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The President is accompanied by a high-powered delegation of cabinet Ministers, parliamentarians, senior officials and a large business delegation. This is President Boric's first state visit to India, although two Chilean presidents have visited India in the past."

"Prior to this, President Boric had met our Prime Minister in Brazil on the margins of the G20 summit in November 2024 in Rio. As you might know, India and Chile share warm and friendly relations. Chile was among the first countries to recognize India's independence. Since then, bilateral relations have strengthened across a number of sectors. Our two countries have commonality of views on a wide range of issues. We cooperate extensively in multilateral fora and share similar views on expansion and reform of the United Nations Security Council. Chile has been consistent in its support to India's claim to a permanent seat in the UNSC," he added.

He noted that India and Chile recently commemorated the establishment of diplomatic ties. He said that Chile has its own National Yoga Day and ayurveda is gaining popularity in Chile.

Kumaran said, "We recently commemorated 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations. Indian culture and traditions are very popular in Chile. There are a number of yoga and ayurveda schools and yoga practitioners in Chile. You would be happy to know that Chile has its own National Yoga Day which is celebrated on 4th of November. Ayurveda is also gaining popularity as I just noted and there are a few Ayurveda institutes, clinics in Chile with close ties to some Indian Ayurveda institutes. There is also growing interest in Indian classical dances, cuisine, films and tourism."

He called Chile an important partner for India in the Latin American region. He said that both nations share complementary trade and economic relations.

Highlighting the trade ties between two nations, he said, "Chile, as you know, is an important partner for India in the Latin American region. We have complementary trade and economic relations with Chile while we supply pharmaceutical products, engineering goods, automobiles and chemicals, we import a lot of critical mineral resources from Chile, which are important ingredients for our industrial development. Chile is the largest producer of copper in the world. It also has substantial reserves of lithium and other minerals. There is interest on both sides to further strengthen this relationship."

On the Indian community residing in Chile, he said, "The origins of the Indian community in Chile can be traced back to 1905. Currently, it is estimated that there are about 4,000 overseas Indians, about 1850 NRIs and a little over 2,000 PIOs living in Chile. The majority are from the Sindhi community who are mainly engaged in business and have integrated well into Chilean society. One third of them live in Iquique and the rest are in Santiago, Valparaiso, Vina del Mar and Punta Arenas. In addition, there is a constant flow of professionals and businessmen from India working mainly in the ICT and financial services sectors. Some Indian labour is also present in Chile, working mainly in Indian restaurants and shops. (ANI)

