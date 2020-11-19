Santiago [Chile], November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile's Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 14 more daily deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the death toll to 14,897.

In the previous 24 hours, tests also detected 945 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus to 534,558.

In a statement, Minister of Health Enrique Paris stressed the high rate of testing nationwide, saying 250,370 tests have been applied per million inhabitants.

Chile is home to just over 19 million people.

The figure "continues to place us at the fore in Latin America and in a leading place worldwide," Paris said. (ANI/Xinhua)

