Bangkok [Thailand], February 9 (ANI): The Chinese government significantly intensified repression across the country in 2025, tightening ideological control and curbing fundamental freedoms under President Xi Jinping, according to the World Report 2026 released by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

As noted in the HRW report, President Xi mobilised state machinery to enforce strict ideological conformity and loyalty to himself and the Chinese Communist Party. Communities with distinct religious, ethnic, or cultural identities, including Tibetans, Uyghurs, members of unofficial Christian churches, and other minority groups, faced the harshest rights violations. The report also highlighted a sharp escalation of repression in Hong Kong.

"The Chinese government under Xi Jinping has amassed an increasingly disastrous human rights record, expanding and deepening its crackdown on fundamental freedoms," said Maya Wang, Deputy Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, as cited in the report. She added that foreign governments have largely failed to counter Beijing's growing threats to the international human rights system.

The 529-page World Report 2026, HRW's 36th edition, reviews human rights conditions in more than 100 countries. In the introductory essay, HRW Executive Director Philippe Bolopion warned that reversing the global authoritarian surge represents a generational challenge. He called on democratic governments and civil society to form strategic alliances to defend fundamental freedoms, particularly as the global human rights system faces increasing pressure from major powers.

According to the HRW report, Xi Jinping's visits to Tibet in August and Xinjiang in September 2025 were aimed at showcasing firm state control. Authorities are expected to pass new legislation that could further legitimise repression of minorities, strengthen ideological oversight, and expand China's reach abroad. Thousands of Uyghurs reportedly remain unjustly imprisoned, while celebrations marking the 90th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama have been banned in Tibet.

The report noted that repression in Hong Kong has escalated rapidly since the imposition of the National Security Law five years ago. Hong Kong's last active pro-democracy party, the League of Social Democrats, disbanded during the year. Authorities also used the law to prosecute a Hong Kong-based family member of overseas activist Anna Kwok, marking a first under the legislation. Several pro-democracy figures, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai, remain behind bars.

Human Rights Watch further reported an intensified campaign to "sinicize" religions, forcing them to align with Communist Party ideology. This has resulted in increased crackdowns on Protestant house churches that refuse to join state-sanctioned religious bodies. In Shanxi province, more than a dozen affiliates of the Linfen Golden Lampstand Church were reportedly sentenced on fraud charges, while nearly 30 members of Beijing's Zion Church, including its pastor, were arrested later in the year.

The report also highlighted widespread arbitrary detention and imprisonment of individuals for exercising basic rights. As overseas Chinese and diaspora communities became more vocal, Beijing expanded its use of transnational repression, including harassment of families inside China and detentions of activists who returned. HRW cited cases such as the arrest of France-based student activist Tara Zhang Yadi and pressure exerted on filmmakers linked to the IndieChina film festival in New York.

Human Rights Watch urged the Chinese government to immediately end crimes against humanity and other abuses in Xinjiang, repeal Hong Kong's national security laws, grant independent observers access to Tibet and Xinjiang, and release detained human rights defenders across the country, as stated in the HRW report. (ANI)

