Beijing [China], December 7 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has said China hopes Afghanistan will further respond to the expectations of the international community, including adopting "moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies," TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Wenbin while responding to a question about the appointment of Bilal Karimi as the Taliban's ambassador in Beijing and whether China will formally recognise Taliban, said: "As a long-standing friendly neighbour of Afghanistan, China believes that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community."

But he also stressed the importance of building an open and inclusive political structure in Afghanistan.

A political analyst Sayed Jawad Sijadi said that the international community is pressing their demands on Taliban.

"The formation of an inclusive government, considering the realities in Afghanistan, recognition of the rights of and freedom of the people of Afghanistan are the demands of the international community. It doesn't look like the international community will let it (Taliban) fall short on these demands," he said, as per TOLO News.

The Chinese FM spokesman said he hopes Afghanistan will "adopt moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, firmly combat all forms of terrorist forces, develop friendly relations with other countries, especially with its neighbours, and integrate itself into the world community."

"We believe that diplomatic recognition of Taliban will come naturally as the concerns of various parties are effectively addressed," he said.

The Taliban said it is inclusive but stressed that it wants to improve relations with the international community.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said: "The matters that are being mentioned should be mentioned through legal paths, so practical steps are taken for them. We want good relations with all countries and we will provide the grounds for it gradually."

Last week, the Taliban's former deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi presented his credentials to the Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry of China, Hong Lei. (ANI)

