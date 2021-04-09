Beijing, Apr 9 (PTI) All-weather allies, China and Pakistan have agreed to deepen their cooperation in UN and other multilateral bodies to back their core interests, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday. The two countries held their 3rd round of China-Pakistan Consultations on the United Nations Affairs by a video conference on Thursday.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on a wide range of multilateral issues of mutual interest covering all major areas of the United Nations' work, a press release issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Friday said.

Both the countries have agreed to strengthen their cooperation on the United Nations and other multilateral platforms and to support each other on each side's core and major interests, it said.

They also agreed to firmly safeguard multilateralism and support the central role of the United Nations in international affairs, work towards the political and peaceful resolution of regional and international hotspot issues, and jointly safeguard peace and stability of the world, especially in Asia.

They have decided to continue to strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism and peacekeeping in the UN framework, by addressing the issue of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and supporting the UN peacekeeping operations, so as to make greater contributions to the maintenance of international and regional peace and security, the release said. The two sides would also consolidate strategic coordination in the field of human rights, jointly opposing "double standards" and the politicisation of human rights issues, and working for the promotion and protection of all human rights in a cooperative manner, it said.

