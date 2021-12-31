Beijing [China], December 31 (ANI): China on Thursday reported new 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 165 were reported in Shaanxi, and one in Shanxi, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Also reported were 29 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Earlier on Wednesday, in sweeping restrictions, China locked down the entire 13 million residents of Xi'an city after the COVID-19 cluster was found in the area. Xi'an, capital of China's Shaanxi province, reported 155 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, netizens are facing all sorts of difficulties including non-availability of food in their houses, financial difficulties due to no work in Xi'an city. (ANI)

