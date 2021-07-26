Beijing [China], July 26 (ANI): China has reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, including 40 locally transmitted ones, in the last 24 hours, the country's National Health Commission said in a daily report on Monday.

Out of 76, 36 were new imported cases, of which 18 were reported in Yunnan, eight in Guangdong, five in Fujian, two each in Inner Mongolia and Henan, and one in Beijing, Chinese state media China's Daily reported.

Though China is free of Covid-19, breakthrough infections have been detected in high-risk groups, especially at airports and hospitals whose workers were among the first to be vaccinated.

Thirty-nine of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, and one in the northeastern province of Liaoning, it said.

The cluster in Nanjing, the city in Jiangsu province, broke out last week when more than a dozen cases were reported by Thursday.

Authorities conducted mass testing in the city. More than 9.2 million samples were collected in three days of mass testing, and of the 57 cases now in the city, 20 were asymptomatic carriers, Yang Dasuo, deputy director of the Nanjing Health Commission said on Sunday.

China has a zero-tolerance policy on coronavirus cases within its border. Beijing has kept tight limits on inbound travellers. (ANI)

