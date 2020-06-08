World News | China Reports Six New Imported COVID-19 Cases

World. (File Image)

Beijing, Jun 8 (PTI) China has reported six new imported coronavirus infections, including two asymptomatic cases, health officials said on Monday.

Out of the four confirmed imported coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, three are from Sichuan Province and one from Shanghai, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 7 Million Mark, Death Toll Rises to 402,000, Says Johns Hopkins University.

Two new asymptomatic cases from overseas were also reported on Sunday, it said.

NHC said that 201 asymptomatic cases, including 44 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

Also Read | CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Gorakhnath Temple: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

As of Sunday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,040, including 65 patients who were still being treated, with no one in severe condition.

Altogether 78,341 patients have been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people have died of the disease, the NHC said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)