Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): China has tightened its control beyond its borders in Nepal as it has installed American technology-enabled surveillance cameras at various places in Nepal to monitor the movements of Tibetan people.

The new reports coming from Nepal reveal that a large number of hidden surveillance cameras are being installed by China at every nook and corner in Kathmandu and the Nepal border. These cameras are not being installed for anyone's safety but to keep an eye on the Tibetans.

Also Read | Hindu Man Pleads for Life in Bangladesh After Amrit Mondal's Killing? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

China is known for its technology and manufacturing hub for its electronic tools, but now it is also surprising that China is importing surveillance camera technology from the US.

The Tibetan parliament in exile has strongly opposed and condemned China and Nepal for such activities, which restrict Tibetans from moving freely.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, December 27, 2025: Prices of White Metal Hit All-Time High Amid Supply Constraints and Demand Surge; Check Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities.

Deputy speaker of Tibetan parliament in-exile, Dolma Tsering, told ANI, "This is nothing new, it was known to the Tibetans, and because of the surveillance camera, they have been intimidated not to take part in the human rights protests, not to talk about the violations that are happening inside Tibet. So the movement of every Tibetan in Nepal at every crossing, there are secret cameras, and these cameras are told to be made in the US, so it's very unfortunate that the development that's happening, they are not balancing it with violations of human rights that are happening around the world."

Dolma Tsering then said that UN members must raise the issue of Tibet.

"In Lhasa, there are more CCTV cameras than the windows of houses and that itself tells you how much China is putting money into domestic control than on the border. So the freedom of Tibetan people inside Tibet, the movement of people in Nepal, they are being intimidated because the Nepal government has become a puppet in the hands of the Chinese leadership, and this is very sad. Both these nations are the signatories of the United Nations' lot of decorations. So I think the countries that belong to the UNO should be the platform where these issues of transnational aggression have to be raised, and some action should be taken," he said.

"In the Tibetan reception centre in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala, there are only one or two Tibetans. It's only in single numbers because people are not coming through Nepal, which used to be the route for the Tibetans to come into a free world, because Nepal has become a puppet in the hands of Chinese leadership," he added.

Dolma Tsering said that there is no freedom of movement for them.

"Anyone who comes to Nepal is sent back to China, so it's like risking your life once more. The inflow has really minimised. There is no freedom of movement, even the monasteries and private homes are intruded upon. So that is the sad side of what Tibet is now," he said.

That's why every time there is a Parliament session in Delhi, we try to go and reach out to the policymakers to make them aware of what is happening in the neighbouring country, because whatever is happening in Tibet may one day come to the border of India. Names are being changed; all the historical names are changed to Chinese names, so you never know. I think nothing should be taken as guaranteed that ours is a sovereign state. When the leadership becomes greedy and manipulates the truth, it can go to any extent. So with the expressionist mentality of Xi Jinping, you never know where the hands of Xi Jinping will spread, and the nearest one is India," the Deputy Speaker said further.

Lha Gyari Namgyal Dolkar, member of the Tibetan parliament in-exile told ANI, "Well, the authoritarian design that China has carried out not just in China, but all occupied regions like Tibet has been widely known as per so many national human rights reports, but what is worrisome is that surveillance and control technology has now been transported across the world."

Dolkar said that China has been controlling Tibetans' movements across the world.

"Right now, the reports come to me about the case in Nepal, but the reality remains that over the years, China has been carrying on different forms of control and surveillance, whether it is through human resources, whether it's through actual spies controlling the movement and expression of Tibetans across the world," he said.

He further said that the US should be aware of its technology being used in this.

"Now the usage of the US surveillance technology that we are looking into is something that the tech companies of around the world including the Unites States has to be careful of... with whatever motive they have brought that we are talking about how this particular Chinese authoritarian regime is converting that into their tool for suppression and if that is used against not just Tibetans but I believe also Uyghurs, Mongolians and Hong Kongers so that is something the world has to pay attention to and I am certainly worried about Tibetans in Nepal whose increasing control over their movement and their daily livelihood will directly come under attack for sure," he said.

He also called on Nepal to take cognisance of the surveillance.

"But another concern that has come to my attention is the fact that Nepal has been the route for the Tibetan refugees to cross the Himalayas and come to different nations, including India. Now with such a tool installed in the capital city of the nation in Kathmandu, would that now bring in more suppression, more information, and control of these Tibetans' security come under the bridge, so there are so many concerns that are coming with this news, and certainly the sovereign nations must pay attention, including the Nepalese government." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)