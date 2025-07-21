Kathmandu, Jul 21 (PTI) China on Monday pledged support to Nepal for reconstructing infrastructure damaged by recent floods in Rasuwa district and restoring customs operations, officials here said.

The Nepal-China Friendship Bridge, connecting the two nations, along with several hydropower projects and a dry port, was severely impacted by flash floods that struck Rasuwa on July 8, 2025.

The assurance came during a meeting between Nepal's Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel and a Chinese delegation led by Chen Xiaodong, Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), at the Finance Ministry here, officials said.

Discussions also covered Nepal-China bilateral ties, development cooperation, and ongoing and future Chinese-funded projects, they said.

Deputy Prime Minister Paudel, emphasising post-disaster recovery as Nepal's priority, expressed gratitude for China's commitment to rebuilding the affected infrastructure.

During the meeting, Nepal and China also signed MoUs for four projects, including the construction of a bone marrow transplantation facility at BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital and a feasibility study for expanding the Civil Hospital.

Finance Secretary Ghanashyam Upadhyaya and CIDCA Chairman Chen signed the MoU on behalf of their respective governments.

A MoU was signed to facilitate human resource development, enabling over 1,200 Nepalese government employees to participate in bilateral and multilateral seminars organised by China-based institutions.

An agreement was signed between Nepal Electricity Authority Managing Director Hitendra Dev Shakya and Chen for a feasibility study on the Rasuwagadhi-Kerung Transnational Electricity Transmission Line.

