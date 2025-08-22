At least 12 people died while four others went missing after a part of an under-construction bridge in China's Qinghai collapsed on Friday, August 22. The video shared by the state media showed the bridge suddenly breaking in the middle. In the video, part of the bridge can be seen falling into the Jianzha Yellow River below. According to the Xinhua news agency, the bridge collapse in China occurred following a rupture during the steel strand tensioning operation. The rupture caused the 108-meter steel beam main arch rib to collapse. China: Narrow Escape for Tourists as Roof Titles Fall From 650-Year-Old Fengyang Drum Tower in Anhui Despite Recent Repairs, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

China Bridge Collapse

🚨Bridge Collapse in Qinghai Province 12 dead, 4 missing after a cable snapped during construction on Yellow River bridge along Sichuan–Qinghai Railway pic.twitter.com/MDQYIp2miX — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 22, 2025

