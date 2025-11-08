Taipei [Taiwan], November 8 (ANI): Taipei City Councillor Yen Juo-fang of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has urged law enforcement to launch a full-scale investigation into two controversial Chinese mobile applications that reportedly compel users to "pledge loyalty to China." The apps, titled Return Home and Taiwan Defection, are believed to be operated from mainland China and are designed to track user locations while promoting Beijing's political agenda, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, Yen raised the alarm during a city government meeting with Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, demanding swift police intervention. She said the apps are part of China's ongoing psychological warfare against Taiwan, posing both a national security threat and a grave risk to personal privacy.

"These apps are not harmless digital tools; they are extensions of China's propaganda machinery," Yen stated. Upon logging in, users are reportedly greeted with imagery of the Chinese national flag and slogans supporting Beijing's "one country, two systems" policy, a framework long rejected by Taiwan's government and citizens.

The apps even display real-time statistics showing how many individuals in various districts have allegedly "pledged loyalty to China."

It was further revealed that the Taiwan Defection app uses a .xyz domain, which cybersecurity experts have frequently linked to phishing and online fraud. She warned that the domain could be used to implant malware, steal sensitive data, and facilitate financial crimes.

Both apps also feature cash-based reward systems, encouraging users to stay active and invite others, tactics that appear to blur the line between espionage and digital manipulation, as cited by The Taipei Times.

Calling for decisive action, Yen urged Taipei police and national security agencies to identify the apps' developers, remove them from all digital platforms, and blacklist them to prevent further damage.

"These apps are clear attempts by China to infiltrate Taiwan's digital space and erode our sovereignty," Yen stated, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

