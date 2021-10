Beijing (China), October 26 (ANI): China's cabinet, the State Council, announced the appointment and removal of officials on Monday, reported Xinhua.

Deng Li was appointed as vice minister of foreign affairs, Hua Chunying as assistant foreign minister, Lu Yingchuan as vice minister of culture and tourism, Liu Guoyong as deputy director of the General Administration of Sport of China, according to Xinhua

Replacing Yan Qingmin, Wang Jianjun was appointed as vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The State Council also named You Zheng as president of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, replacing Li Yuanyuan, while it removed Shi Gang from the post of deputy director of the Research Office of the State Council. (ANI)

