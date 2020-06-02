World News | Chinese Incursions Happening After Occupation of Tibet, Says CTA President

World. (File Image)

Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing stand-off between India and China in Eastern Ladakh, President of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Lobsang Sangay on Tuesday said Chinese incursions are taking place due to "occupation of Tibet".

"When it was Indo-Tibet border for a thousand years, there was no intrusion, there was no need for the Indian government to spend over 60 billion dollars a year. The Indian government is spending so much money on defence which can be spent on education, health, migrant labourers and other economic reforms. All these incursions from the Chinese side are happening after the occupation of Tibet. Hence, Tibet is the main issue that India and China have to deal with," Sangay told ANI.

Central Tibetan Administration is also known as the Tibetan Government In-Exile.

Sangay said Tibet was demilitarized zone historically and "we must go back to that status".

"His Holiness Dalai Lama has always said Tibet should be a zone of peace and it should be demilitarized zone and he is saying this on the basis of history. Historically, it was a zone of peace, it was a demilitarized zone. We must go back to that status. That way India and China can have a peaceful relationship and a peaceful border," he said.

When asked if India should reconsider the one-China policy, he said it is up to the Indian government.

"It is up to the India government. And what we seek is genuine autonomy as per middle way approach. The Chinese government says Tibet is one of their co-issues. For all these reasons - geopolitical, border issues, cultural, historical - Tibet should be a co-issue for India as well," he said.

On the calls for "boycotting Chinese products", Sangay said, "All I have said is people are calling for things. All I said is there are certain things, the government can do through the export-import license, through imposing the tariff. You can also ask people to choose which product to buy or not to buy. That is up to the people."

"The celebrities endorsing brands made in China, they are doing it for money and they should not be doing it for money if they think national interest is more important, national security is more important, jawans are more important. By endorsing it, you are doing it for money. That's all. People are buying because they can't afford to buy anything else. So that is something that can be done. That is for the government to decide," he added.

Responding to a question about the significant presence of Buddhists and Tibetans in Ladakh, he said they are very-very supportive for Tibet issue for which "we are very grateful".

Asked about his appeal to India and China, Sangay said: "Shanti, Shanti, Shanti -- Ahimsa, Ahimsa, Ahimsa (Peace, Peace, Peace - non-violence, non-violence, non-violence)."

Responding to a question on a bill introduced by US lawmaker Scott Perry, he said: "We welcome any support, especially from Congressmen, members of parliament from around the world. We welcome his support. Having said that we stand for middle way approach, which is to seek genuine autonomy for Tibetan people. We welcome any support on any issue of Tibet."

US lawmaker Scott Perry has introduced a bill recognising Tibet as a separate and independent country.

The bill was introduced and referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on May 19, CTA had said in a report on May 25. (ANI)

