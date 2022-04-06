Beijing [China], April 6 (ANI): The Chinese mainland reported 1,383 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Tuesday, 973 were in Jilin, 311 in Shanghai, and 17 in Zhejiang.

Besides, a total of 32 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Tuesday also saw 19,199 new asymptomatic cases on the Chinese mainland, including 19,089 local ones and 110 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the asymptomatic cases, 16,766 were reported in Shanghai and 1,798 in Jilin.

Following the recovery of 1,910 patients on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment stood at 24,565, including 75 in critical condition, the news agency added.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,638.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 158,793 as of Tuesday.

Earlier, China has sent the military and thousands of healthcare workers into Shanghai city which has been facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Chinese media outlet.

Citing Chinese People's Liberation Army Daily, Global Times reported that the country dispatched more than 2,000 medical staff to Shanghai in one of its biggest-ever public health responses.

The medical staff were drawn from seven medical units affiliated with the army, navy and joint logistics support force. Upon arrival in Shanghai, they quickly carried out medical treatment, nucleic acid testing and other essential tasks, the newspaper said.

According to Global Times, a Chinese Air Force heavy transport Y-20 aircraft was parked at an airport in Shanghai early Monday morning.

The city on Monday reported 425 confirmed and 8,581 asymptomatic domestically transmitted cases, the highest daily increases since the latest outbreak, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the city to over 60,000.

Regions including East China's Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, and Jiangxi provinces, North China's Tianjin, and Central China's Hubei province have also sent medical teams to help Shanghai combat the outbreak, with the total number of medical staff from other regions supporting Shanghai reaching about 10,000 as of Sunday, as per Global Times. (ANI)

