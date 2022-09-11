Beijing, Sep 11 (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of congratulation to Britain's King Charles III on his accession to the throne, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday.

“I am willing to work with King Charles III to enhance mutual understanding and friendship ... and strengthen communication on global issues, so as to benefit the two countries,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Tank Trailer Overturns on Highway in Zabul, Blockade Prompts Dozens of Vehicles to Remain Stranded.

The Chinese president also commemorated the 50th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations. The message comes amid strained relations over trade, human rights and China's crackdown on the democratic opposition in the former British colony of Hong Kong. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)