New York, Jul 9 (AP) Benchmark US crude oil for August delivery rose 28 cents to settle at USD 40.90 a barrel Wednesday.

Brent crude oil for September delivery added 21 cents to USD43.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to USD 1.29 a gallon.

August heating oil slipped a penny to USD 1.23 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to USD 1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose USD 10.70 to USD 1,820.60 an ounce, silver for September delivery added 46 cents to USD 19.16 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to USD 2.82 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.22 Japanese yen from 107.53 yen. The euro rose to USD 1.1336 from USD 1.1286. (AP)

