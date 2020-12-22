Bogota [Colombia], December 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia registered 10,845 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,518,067, the country's health authorities said Monday.

The country also reported 205 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 40,680, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said in an update, adding that 1,382,340 people have so far recovered.

Colombia plans to launch a mass vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic in February, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.

In an interview with local media, Duque also said a trial vaccination run could begin between this week and the first week of January.

The Colombian government has extended the health emergency until February 28, 2021, urging people to avoid crowds and use safety measures. (ANI/Xinhua)

