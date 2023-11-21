Dubai [UAE], November 21 (ANI/WAM): The COP28 Presidency strongly encourages all attendees to use the Dubai Metro throughout the two-week conference, running from November 30 - December 12, for faster and more sustainable travel.

The Dubai Metro's Red Line conveniently connects Dubai International Airport, major hotels, and prominent tourist attractions in the city, extending from the heart of Dubai to the Expo City Dubai entrance, where COP28 will welcome the world.

Dubai Metro's operational hours are from 05:00 until 01:00 the next day. The first train arrives at Expo Metro Station at 05:19 every day. The last train from Expo Metro Station departs at 00:00 every day. Plan your journey: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/public-transport/timetable#DubaiMetro

Metro stations are equipped with tactile paving for the visually impaired. Wheelchair accessibility is facilitated through step-free routes or lifts at all stations, while dedicated seating and wheelchair spaces are available on all carriages for passengers requiring assistance.

For the first three days of COP28, certain roads near Expo City Dubai will be closed due to heightened security protocols. Visitors may also experience last-minute changes or closures during the event, which is why everyone is encouraged to use the Dubai Metro.

For those unable to take public transport, parking is available for delegates and guest of both the Blue and Green Zone. Standard parking shuttles will operate from all car parks ensuring a short walk from your vehicle to the gate. Shuttles will operate on a high-frequency basis while the parking zones are open.

More information about travel for the Blue and Green Zones can be found below:

-Blue Zone

Blue Zone delegates will have direct access from the metro station to the Blue Zone.

Blue Zone delegates living in Dubai during the conference can take advantage of an overnight shuttle service that will operate after metro hours. The shuttle will run every 20 minutes from midnight to 5 am and will drop-off delegates at key hotel locations in the city, including Premier Inn Dubai Ibn Battuta, Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, Media Rotana, Premier Inn Barsha Heights, Courtyard by Marriott Al Barsha, and Sheraton Mall of the Emirates.

Due to the limited car parking spaces in the Blue Zone, delegates are encouraged to use Dubai Metro and the Metro Park Ride, located in Dubai's Metro Stations: Centrepoint, Etisalat and Jabal Ali. COP28 UAE will provide free of charge public transport throughout COP28 UAE for Blue Zone delegates.

Blue Zone Delegates coming from and staying in Abu Dhabi can use complimentary shuttle buses to and from the COP28 site. They will be able to board the bus after presenting their Blue Zone Badge or UN Official Invitation letter for the initial trip. The shuttle service will be operational from 21 November to 13 December.

From 21 to 29 November, the shuttle will operate from Abu Dhabi International Airport to COP28 venue from 6 am to 10 am every 30 minutes and from 10 am to 8 pm every 60 minutes.

During the conference days, from 30 November to 13 December, the buses will run from Abu Dhabi International Airport to COP28 venue from 6 am to 10 am every 30 minutes, and then from 10 am to 11 pm every 60 minutes. From COP28 venue to Abu Dhabi International Airport, the buses will run from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm every 60 minutes, from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm every 30 minutes, and then from 9:30 pm to 1:30 am every 60 minutes.

From COP28 venue to Abu Dhabi International Airport, the shuttle will operate from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm every 60 minutes and from 4:30 pm to 10 pm every 30 minutes.

-Green ZoneThe Green Zone will be open to visitors from 3 to 12 December and the Blue Zone will welcome accredited delegates from 30 November to 12 December. There will be free buses to transport delegates from the Expo Metro Station to Green Zones Gates, running from 8am until midnight. (ANI/WAM)

