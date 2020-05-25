World News | Coronavirus Count in Brazil Surpasses 3,63,000

World. (File Image)

Brasilia [Brazil], May 25 (ANI): The coronavirus count in Brazil surpassed 3,63,000 after over 15,800 new cases were registered in the country in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry announced on Sunday (local time).

According to Sunday's data from the health ministry, a total of 363,211 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, Sputnik reported.

In the past 24 hours, 653 people died of COVID-19 in the country, with the total death toll at 22,666.

Brazil has now the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States. (ANI)

