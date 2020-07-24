Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 24 (Sputnik/ANI): Argentina has confirmed 6,127 new coronavirus cases across the country in the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 148,027, the country's health ministry said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 5,782 new COVID-19 cases and 98 fatalities.

Also Read | Tripura Reports 206 New COVID 19 Cases in Past 24 Hours : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

"Today, 6,127 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of (COVID-19) positive tests in the country to 148,027," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll has increased by 110 to 2,702 within the same period of time.

Also Read | Bill Gates Unhappy With US Handling of COVID-19 Crisis, Cites 'Politicisation' of Face Masks Among Reasons.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.3 million people have been infected with the disease worldwide, with over 626,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)