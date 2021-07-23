Islamabad, Jul 23 (PTI) Pakistan has reported 1,425 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to over a million, the health ministry said on Friday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said that the total number of infections as of now in the country stands at 1,000,034 while the total deaths happened so far is 22,939 after 11 more people with the disease died in the last one day.

“The total infections figure for coronavirus in Pakistan currently stands at 1,000,034 while deaths at 22,939,” said the ministry in a statement.

The authorities performed 25,215 tests in the last 24 hours, recording a 5.56 per cent positivity rate, which is slightly lower than 6.31 per cent a day earlier.

Pakistan has been battling the fourth wave of the pandemic that hit the country earlier this month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)