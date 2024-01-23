Taipei [Taiwan], January 23 (ANI/CNA): At least 90 per cent of Taiwan's population has likely contracted COVID-19, the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) said Tuesday, citing a seroprevalence study last year that looked into the prevalence of the disease and the recent spike in cases.

The CDC, which tested 7,000 randomly selected blood donation samples collected in Taiwan between January and June, found that nearly 80 percent came from people who had contracted COVID-19, CDC Deputy Director General Lo Yi-chun said in a weekly briefing.

Also Read | Uyghur Cultural Genocide: US Decries Ongoing Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang by China at UN.

Considering the recent rise in COVID-19 cases -- which had eased before starting to spike again at the beginning of this year-- around 90 per cent of the population has likely been infected, he said.

The CDC explained that the study, which was conducted per World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, tested for a neutralising antibody the body produces following COVID-19 exposure.

Also Read | Google Leaked Documents AI: Tech Giant Plans To Deliver 'World's Most Advanced, Safe and Responsible AI' in 2024, Says Report.

The positivity rate for the antibody increased from 61.5 per cent to 78.9 per cent between January and June 2023, the CDC said.

Particularly noteworthy were the significant increases observed from January to February (61.5 per cent to 65.1 per cent) and from May to June (69.4 per cent to 78.9 per cent), which aligned with the peaks of the third and fourth waves of COVID-19, according to the agency.

The CDC added that as of the end of June, positivity rates were highest in the 17-24 age group (83.70 per cent), followed by the 25-34 age group (80.8 per cent), the 35-44 age group (80.4 per cent), the 45-54 age group (76.8 per cent), and the 55-65 age group (75.5 per cent).

Due to the rapid evolution and strong transmissibility of the virus, prior infection does not guarantee lifelong immunity, CDC officials said, urging the public to take the latest XBB.1.5 vaccine for enhanced protection. (ANI/CNA)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)