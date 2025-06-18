Zagreb [Croatia], June 18 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Croatia, Arun Goel, has said that Croatians expressed shock when the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack happened and expressed solidarity towards India. Noting that India offers multiple options to Croatia, he said that the visit by PM Modi would further strengthen the ties between the two nations.

In an interview with ANI, Ambassador Goel said, "Croatia itself experienced terrorism, fundamentalism and extremism. When the Pahaglam episode happened, we were shocked. I got messages from several Croatians on my phone. They expressed solidarity with us. India's measured and restrained response through Operation Sindoor was appreciated by all Croatians. If you talk to anybody on the street, you will find Croatians endorsing India's approach. They are solidly with India. They are a reliable support". He said that this is the kind of support needed globally to counter terrorism.

Speaking about the Indo-Pacific and how India is a great partner for Croatia across several fronts, the Ambassador said, "In the Indo-Pacific, there are various other areas when we look at the whole region in terms of its prosperity. Currently, it's a scenario of a single choice. Single choice leads to fewer options and dependability. India is going to offer various options in different domains".

He listed the areas such as space-based applications, telecom, digital interfaces and infrastructure, and healthcare centres.

Noting that in the current unstable times, Croatia is looking for new partners, India offers great incentives.

"The people of Croatia have long long-lasting relationship with the people of India in terms of experiencing, enjoying and loving Indian culture, Indian ethos, and Indian spiritualism. Whichever Croatian companies are working in India, they have had positive experience, and they are looking for expansion and vice versa. The Indian companies working in Croatia are also finding it positive. Indian migrant workers here are finding it positive. So I feel that whether on a person-to-person basis or organisation to organisation, there is a connectivity, and now this is going to take a big boost with the visit of the Prime Minister. In that context, India offers multiple choices beyond a single choice. That's how I look at the Indo-Pacific angle."

Speaking about the trade ties between the two countries, Ambassador Goel said, "If we look at the current trade numbers between India and Croatia, although it growing year to year, as of today, the Croatian exports are 27 billion dollars and they are exporting to India just 70 million dollars which is 0.26%. Croatia is importing goods and services worth 47 billion dollars, and they are importing from India just 380 million dollars, which is 0.67%. The scope of growth in trade in both directions between India and Croatia is immense. Currently, India is the 4th largest economy in the world and will very soon be the third. That can be possible only if our exports increase manifold, in that the EU is crucial to us."

He noted that as the India-EU FTA is already under negotiations, and with Croatia as a member of the EU, Schengen Zone, "this visit will help us find a partner through whom we'll be able to find a balanced and more favourable FTA with the EU".

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, PM Modi will be making an official visit to Croatia on June 18.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship. (ANI)

