Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tallinn (Estonia), Oct 29 (AP) Hundreds of people on Sunday stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the landing of an airliner coming from Tel Aviv, Russian news agencies and social media reported.

Authorities closed the airport in Makhachkala, capital of the predominantly Muslim region, and police converged on the facility.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military Bombs Areas Close to Al Quds Hospital in Gaza (Watch Video).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

Russian news reports said people in the crowd were shouting antisemitic slogans and tried to storm the airliner belonging to Russian carrier Red Wings that had landed from Tel Aviv.

Also Read | Brazil Plane Crash: 12 People Die After Small Aircraft Crashes in Amazon Region.

Video on social media showed some in the crowd on the landing field waving Palestinian flags. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)