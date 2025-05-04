Dubai [UAE], May 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed the progress of key strategic road corridors being developed by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to enhance traffic flow and mobility across the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the implementation timeline for major road infrastructure projects scheduled for completion by 2027, aimed at serving 8 million residents by 2040. The briefing further covered the roadmap for deploying autonomous taxis and the development of the model neighbourhood in Al Barsha 2.

At the outset of the visit, His Highness viewed a mural showcasing RTA's strategic road projects under the 2025-2027 Plan, which includes 57 initiatives featuring the construction of 226 kilometres of roads and 115 bridges and tunnels. The mural also outlines the development of 11 major road corridors across the emirate, comprising eight vertical corridors and three new routes.

Among the most prominent projects are the upgrades to the Umm Suqeim-Al Qudra Corridor, Hessa Street, Latifa bint Hamdan Street (from Al Khail Road to Emirates Road), Al Meydan Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, the Dubai World Trade Centre roundabout, and Al Fay Road--an extension of Al Khail Road from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to Emirates Road. Collectively, these projects are designed to support a growing population projected to reach 8 million by 2040.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, on the progress of the Umm Suqeim-Al Qudra Corridor Development Project. Spanning 16 km from the junction with Jumeirah Street to the intersection with Emirates Road, the corridor serves several residential and development zones with a combined population exceeding one million.

The project entails the upgrade of four key junctions and includes the construction of bridges and tunnels totalling 7,000 metres. Upon completion, the corridor's capacity is expected to increase from 8,400 to 12,600 vehicles per hour, with travel time reduced from 46 minutes to just 11. Owing to the scale of the works and to ensure timely execution, the project has been divided into three phases. The first phase, which covers the upgrade of Umm Suqeim Street from its intersection with Al Khail Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, has reached 50% completion.

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed progress on the ongoing upgrade of Hessa Street, parts of which have already been opened to traffic. The overall project is approximately 60% complete. The development includes the enhancement of four intersections through the construction of 9,000 metres of bridges, which will double the road's capacity from 4,000 to 8,000 vehicles per hour and reduce travel time from 30 minutes to just seven minutes. The project is expected to benefit around 640,000 residents.

As part of the upgrade, a 13.5-kilometre cycling and e-scooter track is being constructed along Hessa Street, connecting Al Sufouh and Dubai Hills. The route features two architecturally distinctive bridges, one crossing Sheikh Zayed Road and the other spanning Al Khail Road. Each bridge is five metres wide, with three metres designated for cyclists and e-scooter riders, and two metres allocated for pedestrians.Al Fay Street

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the progress of Al Fay Street Corridor Project, one of Dubai's strategic mobility routes. The corridor serves as an extension of Al Khail Road, running from its junction with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, up to the intersection with Emirates Road.

The project involves the construction of 12,900 metres of roadway and the development of five major intersections featuring 13,500 metres of bridges. Once completed, the corridor will deliver additional traffic capacity for about 64,400 vehicles per hour and is expected to benefit around 600,000 residents.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the development plans for Sheikh Zayed Road, which currently serves about 2.5 million people. The presentation outlined key indicators of rapid traffic solutions and transport policies implemented between January and April 2025.

During this period, seven quick-win traffic solutions were deployed, resulting in a 5 to 10% reduction in congestion. The introduction of a dynamic road toll policy contributed to a 9% decline in traffic volumes and a 4% increase in public transport ridership. Similarly, the dynamic parking tariff system helped reduce traffic volumes by 2.3% and boosted public transport usage by 1%.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the deployment of smart technologies to monitor road infrastructure projects across the emirate. Among the key innovations is the use of drones to analyse project progress data, coupled with artificial intelligence to track construction progress.

These technologies have significantly improved operational efficiency at construction sites, accelerated decision-making, and provided real-time access to highly accurate data. They have also doubled on-site supervisory presence and reduced the time required for field surveys by 60%.

Additionally, time-lapse imaging is used to monitor construction activities around the clock, enhancing project oversight by 40% and reducing delays by 20% through the early detection of potential issues.Cycling tracks

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the existing and future cycling infrastructure across Dubai. The emirate currently boasts of 557 km of dedicated cycling tracks, with 100 km under construction and a further 185 km planned over the coming years. In 2024 alone, Dubai recorded 47 million cycling trips. His Highness was also briefed on an initiative to assign names to cycling tracks to enhance the user experience, establishing a unique identity for each route, and strengthening partnerships with the private sector. The initiative also seeks to attract investment, expand services catering to cyclists, and support the hosting of sports and recreational events along the tracks.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the roadmap for deploying autonomous taxis across Dubai. As part of this initiative, the RTA has signed agreements with three leading international companies specialising in autonomous taxi operations.During the first phase, over 60 vehicles will be deployed to carry out road mapping, data collection, and route scanning. The second phase will see pilot operations launched in up to 65 designated zones across the emirate, chosen according to several key criteria, with a particular focus on Dubai's high road safety standards. The official roll-out of the service is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

This roadmap represents a major milestone in advancing Dubai's Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25% of all mobility journeys in the city to autonomous modes by 2030.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the Model District Project in Al Barsha 2, which is designed to enhance liveability, expand green and open spaces, improve pedestrian infrastructure, and promote sustainable mobility by enabling safe and convenient movement without reliance on private vehicles in line with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The project supports the '20-minute city' concept, which aims to provide residents with access to essential services--including education, healthcare, retail, recreation, mosques, and childcare facilities--within a 20-minute walk or cycle using sustainable and soft mobility options to enhance quality of life in Dubai.

The Model District will feature 17 kilometres of integrated walking and cycling tracks, connecting Al Barsha 2 to key destinations such as Mall of the Emirates, Al Quoz Creative Zone, the cycling track along Hessa Street, and the walking and cycling networks in Dubai Hills. The pathways will also link to major residential and tourist areas in Al Sufouh and Jumeirah Beach.

Additionally, the project includes the creation of three community spaces and rest stops for pedestrians and cyclists, the enhancement of green areas with the planting of over 590 trees, upgraded public amenities such as smart shaded seating, and the installation of two rental stations for bicycles and e-scooters. (ANI/WAM)

