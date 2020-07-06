Dharmsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A day before his 85th birthday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama delivered teaching on "Eight Verses for Training the Mind" while addressing via video an event held in Taiwan on Sunday.

"So, today you've organized this event and requested me to teach," he said, according to information available on his website.

"Since I first visited Taiwan, you have all been close to my heart. I think of many of you as old friends and you remain constantly in my mind. Today, I'll explain Geshe Langri Tangpa's 'Eight Verses for Training the Mind'," he said.

The Dalai Lama also expressed hope that he will be able to visit Taiwan again.

"As the political scenario changes it may be that I'll be able to visit you in Taiwan again. I hope so. Whatever happens I'll remain with you in spirit. Please keep well -- Thank you," the Tibetan Spiritual said at the end of his address, as per the website.

The organizers "thanked His Holiness, the thousand people in attendance, and the three hundred volunteers who had helped out. They thanked the Chinese interpreter, Jamyang Rinchen."

China considers Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has been independent from the mainland since the civil war in 1949.

The Tibetan spiritual leader has exiled himself in India ever since the rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959. A Noble Peace Prize winner, Dalai Lama, is known for his messages of unity and compassion.

The Tibetan spiritual leader had earlier on June 28 said that on his birthday (July 6), there will be screening of a new film about physicist David Bohm.

"On 6 July, my birthday, there'll be a special online screening of a new film about physicist David Bohm, who I think of as one of my 'science gurus'," he had said in a tweet. (ANI)

