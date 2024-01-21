New Delhi, January 21: As a pristine and gilded Ayodhya awaited Lord Ram to return to his birthplace and take his throne on Monday, several sitting ministers in New Zealand sent out congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, saying it was his leadership that made the construction of the Ram Temple possible after a prolonged wait of 500 years.

Speaking to ANI, New Zealand's Minister for Regulation, David Seymour, said, "Jai Shri Ram...I wish to congratulate everyone in India, including PM Modi, as it was his leadership that made this construction (Ram Temple) possible after 500 years. The temple is majestic and built to last another 1000 years." Ram Temple Inauguration: Stunning Pictures of Ram Mandir Released Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (See Pics).

Saying he would be 'delighted' to pay a visit to the Ram Temple, Seymour said, "I wish PM Modi courage and wisdom as he helps over a billion people in India navigate the challenges of the world today." "I hope that he will have strength and faith," the minister added.

Echoing the refrain, New Zealand's Minister for Ethnic Communities, Melissa Lee, said the Ram Mandir is the result of PM Modi's leadership and work. Speaking to ANI ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on Monday, the minister said, "I wish the Indian diaspora around the world for the celebration of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Congratulations to PM Modi and the people of Bharat on the inauguration of Ram Mandir after 500 years."

"Ram Mandir is the result of PM Modi's work and his championing of resurrecting this Mandir. He has been elected so many times as the Prime Minister. It (the public support and mandates in favour of PM Modi) shows his desire to take India forward and take the economy to new heights. PM Modi is respected around the world and he is putting in some very good work for the people of India," she said. Ram Mandir Inauguration: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Receives Invitation for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Temple.

As the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya draws near, celebrations among the Indian diaspora beyond Indian shores have been unbridled. In the latest demonstration of the festive fervour among natives across the world, members of the Indian diaspora in Sydney celebrated the lead-up to the Ram Temple inauguration by holding a car rally on Saturday.

In the event, more than 100 cars participated, attracting hundreds of 'Ram Bhakts' and passersby in the neighbourhood. In visuals captured by ANI, cars were seen lined up on roads, with members of the diaspora dancing and holding flags embossed with images of Lord Ram. There were similar celebratory events featuring fireworks display and the waving of saffron flags with images of Lord Ram.

Amid the growing excitement and anticipation back home around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, more celebrations have been planned across hundreds of temples in Australia over the next couple of days. Earlier, in the US, hundreds of Indians organised a car rally in Edison, New Jersey. More than 350 cars participated in the rally.

Visuals accessed by ANI showed people from the Hindu community holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram and cars lining up on the streets.

Earlier, the president of the Mauritius Sanatan Dharm Temples Federation, Bhojraj Ghoorbin, said all temples in the island country will organise the chanting of verses from the epic 'Ramayan' on January 22, as a mark of celebration of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial enthronement of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22. A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

