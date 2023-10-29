Dubai [UAE], October 29 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is once again calling on community members to undertake necessary precautions and measures during the rainy season to avoid any internal interruptions and ensure the safety and continuity of electricity supply.

This is part of DEWA's efforts to maintain electricity supply according to the highest standards of reliability, accountability, and efficiency.

Also Read | Israel Slams Elon Musk's Starlink Plan for Gaza Connectivity, Says 'Hamas Would Take Advantages'.

DEWA urges its customers to visit its website and official pages on social media for more tips and guidelines. Customers can learn the necessary steps, precautions, and measures during the rainy season.

DEWA highlighted the importance of using the services of a competent technician to carry out regular maintenance work, check exposed connections, electrical cabinets and meter boxes; and secure them by using waterproof sockets and fixtures to avoid any interruption in DEWA's services.

Also Read | Starlink in Gaza: We're Not Naive, Will Do Security Check Before Turning On Single Starlink Terminal in Gaza Strip, Says Elon Musk.

DEWA urges customers to close all electrical cabinets, replace any damaged metre windows, seal all spare conduits on rooftops and check that all the connections are properly earthed to ensure the continuity of safe and stable electricity supplies.

In case of internal issues, customers can use the DEWA Store on its smart app to get the services of technical service providers. DEWA's emergency number 991 is also available for any urgent technical notifications. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)