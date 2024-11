New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1992 batch, Dinesh Bhatia has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Brazil, as per a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.

Bhatia is currently serving as the ambassador of India to Argentina, having assumed this role on August 21, 2019, and his accreditation also extended to Uruguay and Paraguay until February 2022.

Before this, he served as the Consul General of India in Toronto and Ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, and Liberia. Additionally, he has held various positions in Indian missions abroad, including in Madrid, Kathmandu, and Kuwait.

Bhatia was seconded by the government to the Department of Atomic Energy in Mumbai and served as private secretary to the tourism minister of India. He has also worked in different divisions of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Bhatia joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992 and received training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, and the Foreign Service Institute, New Delhi. He is an alumnus of the National Defence College (NDC) and participated in the 4th Joint Civil Military Course on National Security at LBSNAA.

Bhatia holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Delhi College of Engineering with a specialization in Electronics and Communication. Before joining the Civil Service, he worked in the private sector. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineers and a member of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers.

Bhatia has authored "Devi Purana--A Rendition of Srimad Devi Bhagavatam," published by Bloomsbury in 2023, and "Physics for Civil Services Prelims," published in 1994.

He is married to Seema Bhatia, an Ayurvedic practitioner, psychologist, and hypnotherapist, and they have a daughter and a son. (ANI)

