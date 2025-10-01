Geneva [Switzerland], October 1 (ANI): Suhas Chakma, Director of the Rights and Risks Analysis Group addressed the 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council and raised the massacre of indigenous peoples at Guimara, Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh.

Three indigenous people were shot dead and dozens were injured when the Bangladesh Army indiscriminately fired upon indigenous peoples protesting against no justice for an indigenous girl gang-raped on 23 September 2025.

Chakma on September 28 also stated that in the last one year, Bangladesh witnessed 637 mob lynching deaths, targeting of 878 journalists, 2,485 acts of violence against religious minorities and criminal cases against over 5,00,000 political opponents.

The Interim Government of Muhammad Yunus sacked all the members of the National Human Rights Commission on 7 November 2024, for highlighting a rise in mob beating, rape, political harassment, assault on political leaders, and other violent acts in its newsletter in October 2024. As of today, new members of the NHRC of Bangladesh have not been appointed which is an "an unacceptable example of negligence toward state responsibility".

Chakma told the UN Human Rights Council stated, "Regretfully, the Global Alliance of NHRIs failed to take measures to suspend the NHRC of Bangladesh on the grounds of non-existence of the Commission itself after I filed a complaint on 8 November 2024."

Chakma called upon the UN Human Rights Council to urge Bangladesh to immediately appoint all members of the NHRC of Bangladesh to address increasing human rights violations in the country.

Earlier on September 26, at the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the UN-EU Human Rights Officer, Charlotte Zehrer from Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD), in her oral intervention, has drawn international attention to the precarious conditions faced by ethnic and religious minorities in Bangladesh, calling for urgent action from the UNHRC.

She highlighted what she described as a "deeply concerning" pattern of violence and discrimination. Zehrer reported more than 2,400 incidents of attacks against minorities in the past year, noting that indigenous people in the Chittagong Hill tracts, along with Hindu and Christian communities across Bangladesh, have been the primary targets. (ANI)

