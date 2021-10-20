Washington DC [US], October 20 (ANI): Three years after former United States Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale left Islamabad in August 2018, the US has appointed Donald Armin Blome as the next Ambassador to Pakistan.

The announcement was made by the White House, Samaa TV reported on Wednesday.

Blome, who is currently the US Ambassador to Tunisia, has served US diplomatic missions in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad and Kuwait at various positions, reported the channel.

After Hale left Islamabad in 2018, the US mission in Pakistan was headed by Paul W Jones as charge d'Affaires. Angela Aggeler took charge as the acting Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad after Jones completed his two-year tenure in 2020, Samaa TV reported.

William Edward Bill Todd was earlier nominated by the Trump administration to be the next ambassador to Pakistan. However, the nomination was called off as he was unable to complete necessary formalities, reported Samaa TV. (ANI)

