Bukavu (Congo), Feb 27 (AP) Dozens of people were reportedly injured Thursday after an explosion at a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in eastern Congo.

Video and photos shared on social media on Thursday show a crowd fleeing the meeting in Bukavu in panic and bloodied bodies on the ground.

Also Read | US To Ban Transgender Troops in Military: Pentagon Says 'Transgenders Can't Serve Unless They Meet Warfighting Need' in Lawsuit Filing.

Leaders of the M23 rebel group were meeting residents when the explosion occurred in the central part of Bukavu. It was not immediately confirmed if there were casualties.

Among the rebel leaders present was Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congo River Alliance (AFC), which includes the M23.

Also Read | Gold Card Visa Program: US Companies Can Now Hire Indian Graduates From Top Universities Under New Citizenship Plan, Says Donald Trump.

M23 rebels have swept through the region seizing key cities and killing some 3,000 people. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)