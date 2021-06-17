Tokyo [Japan], June 17 (ANI): The invention of drones is being helpful in providing a clearer and a natural view of the cities. This promising future of drone is pushing Japanese people to go to private schools for learning to become a "drone pilot".

The courses are so easy that a mere training of two days can make the person can become an amateur pilot.

Reaching the professional level takes four more days. It is easy, after two days of training; the amateur level can be reached.

"I participate in the school as part of our new business development. I want to learn how to use a drone to inspect the high place of building and to check it safely," said a student.

But learning to fly a drone does not mean free use anywhere, especially in the city and around a residential area.

"At my drone school, there are few students from companies and many of individual students. In the future, drones will be used for infrastructure inspection and for home delivery, which is recommended by the Japanese Government, and I think that there will be a situation that many drones will be flying in the town," said Shingo Hatakeyama of the Drone school.

Japan's property law considers the air up to 300 meters high to be owned by the owner of the property.

Thus, the property owner can object the passage of a drone, which usually fly at an altitude of no more than 150 meters. It is the reason for the idea of renting owner's air.

Some companies are now operating "air corridor" along the route between post office, shopping centres, hospital and village in need of delivery service.

The rental value is calculated depending on the time the aircraft passes over the property.

Every three seconds it can earn few US cents. With these air planes expected to be crowded with drones, the owners of the property in Japan can actually say that money is falling from the sky. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)